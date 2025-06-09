Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3h

"The protests were mostly peaceful up until Trump announced he was deploying the National Guard."

Oh Jesus. HAHAHAHA. Here we go again. CNN claiming "mostly peaceful protests" in front of burning buildings.

This article is pure leftist drivel. Propaganda following the massive ignoring of the Biden border crisis that allowed hundreds of millions of illegal immigrants to flow.

The good news here is that these people rioting and holding Mexican flags are likely deportation subjects. Note that the majority of Los Angeles residence support a cleanup of the Biden mess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
3h

Many excellent points and of them #11 stands out. If we want to persuade onlookers that the protests have a moral foundation as well as a political argument, they must be peaceful. Hard to do when passions run high, but passion alone won’t carry the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture