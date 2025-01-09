Every elite sucks in its own way. The French have strong reason to be dissatisfied with the particular failings of their own. Those with real power and influence in the country are recruited from far too small a number of educational institutions, are far too smug about their position atop a meritocratic hierarchy, and are far too ignorant about anything happening outside of Paris. As a result, they are dangerously insular in both their social and their intellectual habits. And yet, the things that strike me about the French elite are largely positive. Unlike their American counterparts, for example, French elites still believe in something. They have a sense of mission, one animated by the oft-invoked “valeurs de la République,” the founding values of the French Republic. Their conception of these values can sometimes be too rigid and their references to it too self-congratulatory. But the attachment is real, and it has made French institutional leaders far more willing to stand up to the kind of fashionable nonsense that has swept the American establishment in recent years. Having values that you feel some genuine obligation to defend, it turns out, is a great bulwark against the kinds of social media mobs that have cowed American CEOs and university presidents, editors and nonprofit leaders into such easy submission. And ironically, this has protected France’s insular elite from drifting too far from the views of its fellow citizens. In social terms, the gulf between French elites and the citizens over whom they reign is probably wider than in America; when it comes to beliefs and values, it is far less stark.