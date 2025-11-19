Persuasion

James Quinn
1h

I spent the last 19 years of my teaching career teaching American history at an independent elementary school in NYC. The school had a Grandparents Day in April, and every year I would use that day for a discussion of Lincoln’s address with the kids and their grandparents, even the day that one of the grandparents was a published expert on Lincoln (although I had my heart in my throat the whole time).

In preparation, I would always ask the kids to be able to tell me as well as they could what was in the address, and what, that they might have expected to be, was not. And I always asked for volunteers to read it at the beginning of the class (in all honesty that was not because I wouldn’t have preferred to do it myself, but because I knew I would not be able to get through it without choking up).

The thing I always wanted the kids to notice was that although he was speaking as the Commander in Chief of the victorious Union army, Lincoln never referred to North or South. He never did what most who came to hear Everett (and Lincoln if they were aware that he was coming) would have expected, the leader of the winning army extolling his side’s victory.

What I was always hoping for, but did not always get, was some kid seeing what Dr. Smith notes, that this was not a coach praising his team, but the President of all Americans describing a very loud, very violent argument (which is, of course want war is) to decide what American was going to be.

Finally, I would ask them who Lincoln was talking to. And there was always at least one who replied something like, “Us, through all the ages to come”.

Peter C. Meilaender
1m

This is a superb reflection. Thank you.

