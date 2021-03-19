A Dangerous Attack on Academic Freedom
An Open Letter to the Trustees, Administrators, and Faculty of Ashoka University
We are distressed to learn of Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation under political pressure from Ashoka University. A prominent critic of the current Indian government and defender of academic freedom, he had become a target for his writings. It seems that Ashoka’s Trustees, who should have treated defending him as their institutional duty, instead all but forced his resignation. As he put it in his eloquent resignation letter: “My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to carry risks for the university.”
We write in solidarity with Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and to reaffirm the importance of the values that he has always practiced. In political life, these are free argument, tolerance, and a democratic spirit of equal citizenship. In the university, they are free inquiry, candor, and a rigorous distinction between the demands of intellectual honesty and the pressure of politicians, funders, or ideological animus. These values come under assault whenever a scholar is punished for the content of public speech. When that speech is in defense of precisely these values, the assault is especially shameful.
The university must be a home for fearless inquiry and criticism. We support Pratap Bhanu Mehta in his practice of the highest values of intellectual inquiry and public life.
Signatories (organized alphabetically by last name):
Arash Abizadeh
Professor of Political Science
McGill University
-
Bruce Ackerman
Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science
Yale University
-
Sana Aiyar
Associate Professor of History
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
-
Danielle Allen
James Bryant Conant University Professor
Director, Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics
Harvard University
-
Sunil Amrith
Renu and Anand Dhawan Professor of History
Yale University
-
Kwame Anthony Appiah
Professor of Philosophy and Law
New York University
-
David Armitage
Lloyd C. Blankfein Professor of History
Harvard University
-
Timothy Garton Ash
Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford
Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
-
Lawrie Balfour
James Hart Professor of Politics
University of Virginia
-
Aslı Ü. Bâli
Professor of Law
UCLA School of Law
-
Etienne Balibar
Anniversary Chair in Modern European Philosophy
Kingston University
-
Mukulika Banerji
Associate Professor of Anthropology
London School of Economics and Political Science
-
Amrita Basu
Paino Professor of Political Science and Sexuality, Women's and Gender Studies
Amherst College
-
Alyssa Battistoni
Environmental Fellow
Harvard University
-
Eric Beerbohm
Professor of Government
Chair, Committee on Degree in Social Studies
Harvard University
-
Charles Beitz
Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Politics
Princeton University
-
Teresa M. Bejan
Associate Professor of Political Theory
University of Oxford
-
Seyla Benhabib
Eugene Meyer Professor of Political Science and Professor of Philosophy
Yale University
-
Homi K. Bhabha
Anne F. Rothenberg Professor of the Humanities, Departments of English and American Literature and Comparative Literature
Harvard University
-
Akeel Bilgrami
Sidney Morgenbesser Professor of Philosophy,
Professor, Committee on Global Thought,
Columbia University
-
Lee C. Bollinger
President
Columbia University
-
Richard Bourke
Professor of the History of Political Thought
University of Cambridge
-
Corey L Brettschneider
Professor of Political Science
Brown University
-
Jedediah Britton-Purdy
William S. Beinecke Professor of Law
Columbia University
-
David Bromwich
Sterling Professor of English
Yale University
-
Christopher Brooke
University Senior Lecturer in Political Theory
University of Cambridge
-
Wendy Brown
Class of 1936 First Chair
Department of Political Science
University of California, Berkeley
-
Susan Buck-Morss
Distinguished Professor of Political Philosophy, Gradudate Center
City University of New York
-
Jennifer Bussell
Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Policy
University of California, Berkeley
-
Daniela Cammack
Assistant Professor of Political Science
University of California, Berkeley
-
Partha Chatterjee
Senior Research Scholar in Anthropology and Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies
Columbia University
-
Erwin Chemerinsky
Dean, School of Law
University of California, Berkeley
-
Joan Cocks
Emerita Professor of Politics
Mount Holyoke College
-
Jean Cohen
Nell and Herbert M. Singer Professor of Contemporary Civilization in the Core Curriculum
Columbia University
-
Joshua Cohen
Distinguished Senior Fellow, University of California, Berkeley
Apple University
-
Greg Conti
Assistant Professor of Politics
Princeton University
-
Adi Dasgupta
Assistant Professor of Political Science
University of California, Merced
-
Sandipto Dasgupta
Assistant Professor of Politics
New School for Social Research
-
Rohit De
Associate Professor of History
Yale University
-
Faisal Devji
Professor of Indian History
University of Oxford
-
Joshua Foa Dienstag
Professor of Law
Shapiro Family Chair Professor of Modern Political Theory
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
-
Lisa Disch
Professor of Political Science
University of Michigan
-
Rosalind Dixon
Professor of Law
University of New South Wales
Co-President, International Society of Public Law
-
John Dunn
Professor of Political Theory, emeritus
University of Cambridge
-
Kevin Duong
Assistant Professor of Politics
University of Virginia
-
Cynthia Estlund
Catherine A. Rein Professor of Law
New York University
-
Kate Sullivan de Estrada
Associate Professor in the International Relations of South Asia
University of Oxford
-
Matthew Anthony Evangelista
President White Professor of History and Political Science
Cornell University
-
John A. Ferejohn
Samuel Tilden Professor of Law
New York University
-
Michaele Lynne Ferguson
Associate Professor of Political Science
University of Colorado Boulder
-
Rosemary Foot
Senior Research Fellow
Department of Politics and International Relations
University of Oxford
-
Katrina Forrester
Assistant Professor of Government and Social Studies
Harvard University
-
Jason Frank
Robert J. Katz Chair of Government
Cornell University
-
Jill Frank
Professor of Government
Cornell University
-
Elizabeth Frazer
Fellow in Politics and University Lecturer in Politics
New College
University of Oxford
-
Mark W. Frazier
Professor of Politics
New School for Social Research
-
Leela Gandhi
John Hawkes Professor of Humanities and English
Steering Committee, Center for Contemporary South Asia
Brown University
-
Sumit Ganguly
Distinguished Professor of Political Science
Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations
Indiana University, Bloomington
-
Stephen Gardbaum
Stephen Yeazell Endowed Chair in Law
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
-
Bryan Garsten
Professor of Political Science and Humanities
Yale University
-
David Gellner
Professor of Social Anthropology
Fellow of All Souls College
University of Oxford
-
Adom Getachew
Neubauer Family Assistant Professor of Political Science and the College
University of Chicago
-
Arunabh Ghosh
Associate Professor of History
Harvard University
-
Tom Ginsburg
Leo Spitz Professor of International Law
Professor of Political Science
University of Chicago
-
Alex Gourevitch
Associate Professor of Political Science
Brown University
-
David Singh Grewal
Professor of Law
University of California, Berkeley
-
Bérénice Guyot-Réchard
Senior Lecturer in Twentieth-Century International History
King’s College London
-
Bernard E. Harcourt
Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science
Columbia University
-
Patrick Heller
Lyn Cross Professor of Social Sciences
Professor of Sociology and International and Public Affairs
Brown University
-
Bonnie H Honig
Nancy Duke Lewis Professor of Modern Culture and Media (MCM) and Political Science
Brown University
-
Aziz Z. Huq
Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law
University of Chicago
-
Andrew Hurrell
Montague Burton Professor of International Relations, Balliol College
University of Oxford
-
Samuel Issacharoff
Bonnie and Richard Reiss Professor of Constitutional Law
New York University
-
Jameel Jaffer
Executive Director
Knight First Amendment Institute
Columbia University
-
Maya Jasanoff
Coolidge Professor of History
Harvard University
-
Sheila Jasanoff
Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies
John F. Kennedy School of Government
Harvard University
-
Rob Jenkins
Professor of Political Science, Hunter College and the Graduate Center
City University of New York
-
David C. Johnston
Professor of Political Science
Columbia University
-
Shruti Kapila
Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies
Corpus Christi College
University of Cambridge
-
Mary Fainsod Katzenstein
Milman Professor of American Studies
Cornell University
-
Ira Katznelson
Ruggles Professor of Political Science and History
Interim Provost
Columbia University
-
Sudipta Kaviraj
Professor of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies
Columbia University
-
Duncan Kelly
Professor of Political Thought and Intellectual History
University of Cambridge
-
Tarun Khaitan
Vice Dean, Faculty of Law
Professor of Public Law and Legal Theory & Hackney Fellow in Law, Wadham College
University of Oxford
-
Sharon R. Krause
William R. Kenan, Jr. University Professor of Political Science
Department of Political Science
Brown University
-
Cécile Laborde FBA
Nuffield Chair in Political Theory, Nuffield College
University of Oxford
-
Hélène Landemore
Associate Professor of Political Science
Yale University
-
Melissa Lane
Class of 1943 Professor of Politics & Director, University Center for Human Values
Princeton University
-
Benjamin Lee
Professor of Anthropology and Philosophy
New School for Social Research
-
Lawrence Lessig
Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership
Harvard Law School
-
Steve Levitsky
Professor of Government
Harvard University
-
Jacob T. Levy
Tomlisnon Professor of Political Theory
McGill University
-
Darryl Li
Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Social Sciences in the College
University of Chicago
-
Stephen Macedo
Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Politics and the University Center for Human Values
Princeton University
-
Manjari Mahajan
Associate Professor of International Affairs & Starr Professor and Co-Director of the India China Institute
New School for Social Research
-
Charles S. Maier
Leverett Saltonstall Research Professor of History
Harvard University
-
Mahmood Mamdani
Herbert Lehman Professor of Government
Columbia University
-
Anandi Mani
Professor of Behavioural Economics and Public Policy
Blavatnik School of Government
University of Oxford
-
Harvey C. Mansfield
William R. Kenan, Jr., Professor of Government
Harvard University
-
Karuna Mantena
Professor of Political Science
Columbia University
-
Patchen Markell
Associate Professor of Government
Cornell University
-
Daniel Markovits
Guido Calabresi Professor of Law
Yale University
-
John P. McCormick
Professor of Political Science
University of Chicago
-
Stephanie McCurry
R. Gordon Hoxie Professor of U.S. History
Columbia University
-
Uday Singh Mehta
Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Graduate Center
City University of New York
-
Bernadette Meyler
Carl and Sheila Spaeth Professor of Law
Associate Dean for Research and Intellectual Life
Stanford University
-
Rana Mitter
Professor of the History and Politics of Modern China
University of Oxford
Vice-President-elect (Communications), British Academy
-
Tariq Modood
Director, Centre for the Study of Ethnicity and Citizenship
Bristol University
-
Glyn Morgan
Director, Moynihan Center of European Studies
Syracuse University
-
Yascha Mounk
Associate Professor of the Practice
School of Advanced International Studies
Johns Hopkins University
-
Samuel Moyn
Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence
Professor of History
Yale University
-
Jan-Werner Mueller
Professor of Politics
Princeton University
-
Russell Muirhead
Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics
Chair, Department of Government
Dartmouth College
-
Rahul Mukherji
Professor and Head, Department of Political Science
Heidelberg University
-
Rani D. Mullen
Associate Professor of Government
College of William and Mary
-
Kanta Murali
Associate Professor of Political Science
University of Toronto
-
Sankar Muthu
Associate Professor of Political Science
University of Chicago
-
Isaac Nakhimovsky
Associate Professor of History and Humanities
Yale University
-
Vipin Narang
Associate Professor of Political Science
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
-
Eric Nelson
Robert M. Beren Professor of Government
Harvard University
-
Anne Norton
Stacey and Henry Jackson President’s Distinguished Professor of Political Science
University of Pennsylvania
-
Martha C. Nussbaum
Ernst Freund Distinguished Service Professor of Law and Ethics
University of Chicago
-
Andrew Ollett
Neubauer Family Assistant Professor
South Asian Languages and Civilizations
University of Chicago
-
Kate O'Regan
Professor of Human Rights Law
Director, Bonavero Institute of Human Rights
University of Oxford
-
Giulia Oskian
Assistant Professor of Political Science
Yale University
-
Anthony Pagden
Distinguished Professor of Political Science
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
-
Davide Panagia
Professor of Political Science
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
-
Alan Patten
Howard Harrison and Gabrielle Snyder Beck Professor of Politics
Chair, Department of Politics
Princeton University
-
Susan Pedersen
Morris Professor of British History
Columbia University
-
Elizabeth J. Perry
Henry Rosovsky Professor of Government
Director, Harvard-Yenching Institute
Harvard University
-
Jennifer Pitts
Professor of Political Science and Social Thought
University of Chicago
-
Gyan Prakash
Dayton-Stockton Professor of History
Princeton University
-
Lant Pritchett
RISE Research Director, Blavatnik School of Government
University of Oxford
-
Hari Ramesh
College Fellow in Social Studies
Harvard University
-
Aziz F. Rana
Richard and Lois Cole Professor of Law
Cornell University
-
Corey Robin
Associate Professor of Political Science, Graduate Center
City University of New York
-
Michael Rosen
Senator Joseph S. Clark Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government
Harvard University
-
Nancy L. Rosenblum
Senator Joseph Clark Research Professor of Ethics in Politics and Government, emerita
Harvard University
-
Poulami Roychowdhury
Assistant Professor of Sociology
McGill University
-
Lucia Rubinelli
Junior Research Fellow in the History of Political Thought, Robinson College
University of Cambridge
-
Alan Ryan FBA
Emeritus Professor of Political Theory
University of Oxford
-
Michael J. Sandel
Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Government
Harvard University
-
Shalini Satkunanandan
Associate Professor of Political Science
University of California, Davis
-
Cheryl Saunders
Laureate Professor Emerita of Law
University of Melbourne
-
Thomas M. Scanlon
Alford Professor of Natural Religion, Moral Philosophy, and Civil Polity, Emeritus
Harvard University
-
Melissa Schwartzberg
Professor of Politics
New York University
-
Joan Wallach Scott
Professor Emerita
Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton
-
Will Selinger
Lecturer in European History, 1700-1850
University College London
-
Akhil Sharma
Department of English
Duke University
-
Tommie Shelby
Caldwell Titcomb Professor of African and African American Studies and of Philosophy
Harvard University
-
Prerna Singh
Mahatma Gandhi Associate Professor of Political Science and International and Public Affairs
Brown University
-
Rogers Smith
Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science
University of Pennsylvania
-
Sophie Smith
Associate Professor of Political Theory and Tutorial Fellow, University College
University of Oxford
-
Carole Spary
Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations
Deputy Director, Asia Research Institute
University of Nottingham
-
Amia Srinivasan
Chichele Professor of Social and Political Theory
All Souls College
University of Oxford
-
Paul Staniland
Associate Professor of Political Science
Faculty Chair, Committee on International Relations
University of Chicago
-
Hillel Steiner FBA
Emeritus Professor of Political Philosophy
University of Manchester
-
Anna Stilz
Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Politics and Human Values
Princeton University
-
Geoffrey R. Stone
Edward H. Levi Distinguished Service Professor of Law
University of Chicago
-
John Tasioulas
Director, Institute for Ethics in AI
Faculty of Philosophy
University of Oxford
-
Charles Taylor
Professor Emeritus, Department of Philosophy
McGill University
-
Tariq Thachil
Director, Center for Advanced Study of India
Madan Lal Sobti Associate Professor for the Study of Contemporary India
University of Pennsylvania
-
Louise Tillin
Reader in Politics
King’s College London
-
Richard Tuck
Frank G. Thomson Professor of Government
Harvard University
-
Maya Tudor
Associate Professor of Government and Public Policy
Blavatnik School of Government
University of Oxford
-
James Tully
Professor Emeritus of Political Science
University of Victoria
-
Mark Tushnet
William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law, Emeritus
Harvard University
-
Nadia Urbinati
Kyriakos Tsakopoulos Professor of Political Theory
Columbia University
-
Milan Vaishnav
Senior Fellow and Director, South Asia Program
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
-
Ashutosh Varshney
Director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia
Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences
Brown University
-
Rajesh Veeraraghavan
Assistant Professor of Science, Technology and International Affairs
Georgetown University
-
Jeremy Waldron
University Professor
New York University
-
Patrick Weil
Research Professor
University of Paris1-Sorbonne
-
Stephen K. White
Professor of Political Science, Emeritus
University of Virginia
-
Steven Wilkinson
Nilekani Professor of India and South Asian Studies
Professor of Political Science and International Affairs
Yale University
-
Melissa Williams
Professor of Political Science
Founding Director, Centre for Ethics
University of Toronto
-
Elizabeth Wingrove
Professor of Political Science
University of Michigan
-
Jianying Zha
India China Institute
New School for Social Research
