In this special episode of The Good Fight, recorded at the How The Light Gets In Festival, Roger Hearing moderates a debate between Curtis Yarvin, Minna Salami, and Yascha Mounk on whether liberalism can ever be neutral, what a truly free society would look like, and whether liberalism’s heyday is over. Find out more about the Institute of Arts and Idea…
A Debate with Curtis Yarvin
Curtis Yarvin, Minna Salami, and Yascha Mounk discuss whether we can ever be free in a liberal society in a discussion moderated by Roger Hearing.
Jun 20, 2026
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The Good Fight
The podcast that searches for the ideas, policies and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.The podcast that searches for the ideas, policies and strategies that can beat authoritarian populism.
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