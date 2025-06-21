Persuasion

John W Dickerson
7h

Thank you for setting it straight. May the outcome be your mother's wishes!

James Quinn
6h

Reading this, I remember that I’m an American - an inheritor of the most extraordinary, the most crucial, the riskiest, and the most complex experiment in human society and government ever attempted - a nation born with, among other ideas, the then revolutionary notion that when Church and State were one, which had been far more the norm than not for over 4 millennia, it was actually not a good thing. I am of a nation to which millions fled to avoid that concept, only to find the idea not forgotten but only held at bay by a single phrase in one paragraph in an utterly revolutionary document.

A true understanding of that document ought to be the single most liberating force in history. Instead it has been discarded by the current leader of my country for much the same reason that motivates those who have so repressed the country from which this agonized letter comes. We ought to read this letter then as a warning as well as a plea.

