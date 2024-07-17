"Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Emanuel Leutze via WikiArt

Editor’s Note: This update was originally posted on AmericanPurpose.com on July 12, 2024.

On behalf of the editorial board of American Purpose, I’m excited to announce that our magazine and operations will soon be merging with Persuasion, a nonprofit online journal founded by Yascha Mounk and currently residing on Substack. We believe that Persuasion shares the same underlying commitment to classical liberal values as we do, and has been highly effective in pushing back against the illiberal and authoritarian trends in the United States and around the world. It is the perfect platform that will allow us to reach a much wider audience.

Since it was launched almost three and a half years ago under the leadership of Jeff Gedmin, American Purpose has created a wonderful community of writers, readers, and subscribers. We intend to continue publishing more of the same under the American Purpose brand as part of the Persuasion family. Jeff has stepped down as editor-in-chief; please send future article submissions to Frank Fukuyama at f.fukuyama@stanford.edu. Current free subscribers will be moved to Substack, where you will also have access to the suite of articles and podcasts offered by Persuasion. This will include the content you’re used to from American Purpose, as well as the “Frankly Fukuyama” blog, which will be relaunching as a separate column. Frank also intends to keep posting to his Frankly Fukuyama YouTube channel. (If you are a current paid subscriber, we’ll be communicating details about how to access even more content in the next few days.)

Please bear with us as we make this transition. We at American Purpose would like to thank Jeff Gedmin for launching the magazine, as well as all of the writers and readers who have made it possible. We are particularly grateful to the American Purpose staff members who have worked tirelessly to bring you our journal. Liberal democracy is at a critical juncture worldwide, challenged by illiberal trends on both the Right and Left. It is more important than ever to continue what Yascha calls the “good fight” for liberal values both at home and abroad.

Signed,



Francis Fukuyama

Chairman, American Purpose editorial board