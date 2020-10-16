Adam Garfinkle, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, was the founding editor of The American Interest.

Garfinkle is a senior fellow and serves on the board of advisors at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He was a staff member at high levels of the U.S. government, where he was speechwriter for both of President George W. Bush’s secretaries of state, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. He holds a Ph.D. in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and taught American foreign policy in universities between 1980 and 1993.