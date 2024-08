Adam Keiper is a senior editor at The New Atlantis: A Journal of Technology and Society and a consulting editor for Issues in Science and Technology. He is a contributing editor of American Purpose, National Affairs, and Current.

Keiper was the editor of the Weekly Standard’s Books & Arts section until that magazine’s closure in December 2018.

Before that, Keiper was the longtime editor and publisher of The New Atlantis, which he co-founded in 2003.