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Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
2h

The writer of an excellent article proposes that there by an “institutional” mechanism for evaluating the performance of an AI system. Nice idea, but it requires commitment to institutions, something sadly lacking in the present administration, which, to put it as nicely as possible, seems to rule (govern?) by the seat of the pants.

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