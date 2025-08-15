Persuasion

Brian M
38m

terrifying

Frank Lee
19m

We have had many socioeconomic-transformative technological advancements; but starting with the Internet and now AI, the previous had impacted specific markets. The automobile impacted horse and buggy markets. Electricity impacted the oil and candle lamp industry. Aircraft transformed the passenger ship market. The telephone impacted the telegraph and mail delivery. TV impacted the radio market.

The Internet was a first technological advancement that disrupted almost everything. AI runs atop the Internet infrastructure and does more of the same.

The primary concerning disruption is wholesale domestic job destruction. The Internet supported offshoring of jobs that would have otherwise remained domestic. AI simply replaces human labor with machine code and robotics.

Considering the history and trajectory of human evolutionary psychology, the lack of work should be considered the primary technological risk/harm to humanity.

The human animal is built for struggle. The Hedonic Treadmill is real in that we reset our expectations to the current level of stable life, but then demand more. We always want more. It is our blessing and our curse. It is our ying and yang. Wanting more results in innovation, growth, progress, exploration, discovery, etc. It also results in war. However, it is not a switch we can just turn off despite the left scarcity mindset (which I theorize is more a class competitive strategy than a real virtue). If we lack enough productive career paths because technology takes all the jobs, then people will pursue their own path to gain… and it will be increasingly harmful to the overall human condition.

We absolutely know that a good paying job is important to sustain a good life. We spend hundreds of billions each year to help create and retain jobs.

What we will need are new laws, regulations and policies that provide incentives for business to hire real flesh and blood workers. We also need to blow up the old 150-year old lecture education model to a modern marvel that teaches people how to use technology in ways that take innovation, growth, progress, exploration, etc., to new levels.

We cannot stop the advance of technology, we only need to accept that a sustainable system requires socioeconomic guardrails.

