Alexandra Hudson, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is an award-winning writer based in Indianapolis currently working on a book on civility for St. Martin’s Press. She earned a masters degree in social policy at the London School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar, and has served at the local, state, and federal levels of government and public policy—most recently holding an appointment at the U.S. Department of Education. She is an adjunct professor at Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, has appeared on CBS Fox News, and contributes to the Wall Street Journal, TIME magazine, POLITICO magazine, and Newsweek.