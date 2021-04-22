Algis Valiunas, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and a contributing editor to The New Atlantis, EPPC’s journal about the ethical, political, and social implications of modern science technology.

A literary essayist, his writings have appeared in Commentary, the Weekly Standard, National Review, First Things, the American Spectator, the New Criterion, and the Claremont Review of Books. They have also appeared in various collections, including most recently The Best Spiritual Writing, 2013 (2012). He is also the author of the book Churchill’s Military Histories: A Rhetorical Study (2002). He holds degrees from Dartmouth College; Trinity College, Cambridge; and the University of Chicago, where Saul Bellow was his doctoral dissertation adviser in the Committee on Social Thought.