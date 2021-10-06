Join us on October 6, 2021 to hear Jane Harman, former Ranking Member, House Intelligence Committee, discuss her new book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe (2021).

Jane Harman, Distinguished Fellow and President Emerita, Wilson Center, is an internationally recognized authority on U.S. and global security issues, foreign relations and lawmaking. A native of Los Angeles and a public-school graduate, she went on to become a nine-term member of Congress, serving decades on the major security committees in the House of Representatives. Drawing upon a career that has included service as President Carter’s Secretary of the Cabinet and hundreds of diplomatic missions to foreign countries, Harman holds posts on nearly a dozen governmental and non-governmental advisory boards and commissions.

October 6, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT.