User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
3h

We're a country--and a world--full of people living longer, healthier, safer, richer, freer, and smarter lives than their ancestors could have ever imagined, convinced that everything sucks and it's only getting worse. Obsessed with punishing whoever they blame for this non-existent situation.

Ian [redacted]'s avatar
Ian [redacted]
4h

What if the drop in crime against children is because the campaign to imprison children in padded safety playpens until they're 35 has succeeded? I'm being facetious :)

I don't have any children and kind of feel like that unquantifiable vibe around parenting has a bit to do with that. My mom watched a lot of Nancy Grace on CNN in the 90s/00s and having children has always seemed like a joyless nightmare because any time children are talked about, it's some threat or optimization.

Thanks for pointing out how depressing Trunk or Treat is. A friend from LA sent me photos of that in 2024 and it was upsetting.

