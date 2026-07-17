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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
5hEdited

Counterpoint: The article identifies real risks, but it repeatedly jumps from “AI economics are challenging” to “a systemic financial crisis is likely.” That’s a much bigger claim than the evidence supports.

First, falling token prices are treated as proof AI is becoming uneconomic. History suggests the opposite is often true. Compute, storage, bandwidth and cloud all became dramatically cheaper—and usage exploded. The key question isn’t whether prices fall; it’s whether demand grows faster than prices decline. So far, inference demand appears to be doing exactly that.

Second, it conflates frontier model developers with the entire AI ecosystem. Even if OpenAI or Anthropic struggle to earn attractive margins, it doesn’t follow that NVIDIA, TSMC, Broadcom, Micron, power suppliers, networking vendors or enterprise software companies face the same economics. Infrastructure providers and application developers have never captured value equally.

Third, the comparison to 2008 is weak. The mortgage crisis was driven by hidden leverage, opaque securities and fragile bank funding. Today’s AI capex is largely being funded by some of the world’s strongest balance sheets—Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta. A capex slowdown is not the same thing as a banking crisis.

Finally, the piece largely ignores supply constraints. Much of today’s spending reflects shortages in HBM, advanced packaging, power and transmission—not speculative overbuilding alone.

There are legitimate questions about frontier-lab profitability and capital efficiency. But the more plausible downside is a multi-year capex normalization and industry consolidation—not a Lehman-style collapse. History shows transformative technologies often experience investment bubbles while still permanently changing the economy. Hat trick AI

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Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
1h

It is obvious that printing presses with movable type created reproductions of written materials much more efficiently than scribes churning out handwritten copies. However, the question is whether there was a pre-existing market for printed materials from a literate public or did the availability of printed materials make literacy a more valuable skill? (If there is little available to read, why learn to read?)

The same questions could be asked of AI. Is AI meeting (or will AI meet) an existing market need more efficiently than current methodology or will the availability of AI create new markets/uses? If it's the latter, buckle up, hold on to your money, there will be some turbulence.

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