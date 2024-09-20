Dear Readers of American Purpose,

We write with exciting news.

Earlier this summer, Francis Fukuyama announced that American Purpose would be joining forces with Persuasion to advance our shared mission of defending liberal principles at home and abroad. Today, we’re excited to report that the transition is complete—and to update you on all the content to which you now have access.

As a paying subscriber to American Purpose, you will automatically receive the following content to your inbox, with no action required on your part:*

American Purpose articles on the full range of issues you have come to expect, from international affairs to literature and arts. (You can also access the full archive of past American Purpose content under the American Purpose section of the Persuasion website, here.) The “Frankly Fukuyama” blog, with timely insights directly from Professor Fukuyama. Persuasion articles on domestic and international politics and culture, and longer-form thought pieces on the philosophically liberal tradition. Episodes of Bookstack, the American Purpose podcast with Bard College professor and historian Richard Aldous featuring conversations with some of today’s leading authors on their most recent books.

You can also opt in to receive exciting new content from Yascha Mounk. As a paid member, you have access to a weekly column about big ideas that don’t need a news hook and a weekly conversation with leading thinkers, such as Anne Applebaum and Matthew Yglesias. You also have members-only access to bonus podcast content. To sign up for these, please let us know by completing this brief opt-in form.