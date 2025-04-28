Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seva's avatar
Seva
11m

Would we have been better off if the democrats had won the election and Kamala was in charge? “Seeking asylum” is in effect open borders since it overwhelms “due process.” Democrats say all migrants, not only gang members, must have due process but there is no way we can give due process to 12 million migrants who came here during Biden’s term. This then is a deadlocked and impossible situation. I voted for Trump 3 times but now agree that he’s a disaster but would the democrats have been any better? Both sides seem intent on destroying the country although I still prefer the republicans since at least they want borders, meritocracy and don’t consider me racist white trash for being white, working class and conservative.

“Trump Takes His Biggest Step Yet Toward Restoring Meritocracy.”

The administration’s executive order eliminating disparate impact theory restores the 1964 Civil Rights Act to its original meaning.

Real Clear Politics. City Journal. Heather MacDonald. Apr 24, 2025

https://www.city-journal.org/article/trump-restoring-meritocracy-executive-order-disparate-impact-theory-civil-rights

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seva's avatar
Seva
9m

Gregory Hinton says he believes there’s only a ten to twenty percent chance that AI will kill us. That’s also what Elon says. I once read a book called “The World of Yesterday: Memories of a European” by Stefan Zweig about pre-WW1 Vienna and pre-WW11 Europe in general. Very interesting to read of how European Civilization was overwhelmed by the irrational side of human nature and plunged into a nightmare. Very distressing to see how our entire Western Civilization is being overwhelmed by the irrational and heading down that same very dark path. It is spooky how similar our situation is. A fascinating book but quite distressing to realize that if we’d had the type of weapons we now have 100 years ago it’s highly unlikely we’d be here now. This is why I believe only AI can save us and why I fear people far more than I fear AI.

“Godfather of AI” has new warning about artificial intelligence: “You should worry.” (8 min)

CBS News. Apr 26, 2025

https://youtu.be/sgSj9mBr0w4?si=8LH_NiVmCgIy1-gY

“Elon Musk Thinks This Is The Only Way To Move Forward With AI Because It’s Coming No Matter What.” (1 min)

Shorts. Oct 10, 2024

https://youtube.com/shorts/lCf7Iy5BU84?si=1y0voSG2YvpzAThe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture