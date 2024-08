Is pain necessary to appreciate the good in life? Has unfettered access to pleasurable stimuli–from drugs and alcohol to internet and streaming TV–dulled our ability to experience true pleasure? Dr. Anna Lembke uses neuroscience and narrative to explore these questions and more in her book Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence. In conversation with Charles Lane, Lembke offers up hope for how to get back to our center.