Join us on April 15, 2021 to hear Martha Bayles, Nick Cull, David Ensor, and Jay Tolson discuss "The Future of the Voice of America."

Martha Bayles writes about the arts, cultural policy, and media. A former columnist for The American Interest, she is a contributing editor of American Purpose and film and TV critic for the Claremont Review of Books. A fellow at the Hudson Institute and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, she is currently at work on a report on best practices throughout the USAGM system, and a book about free speech in the digital age; and a memoir about race entitled Off White.

Nick Cull is a historian and professor in the Master's in Public Diplomacy program at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, a program he founded. Cull is past president of the International Association for Media and History. He sits on the board of the Public Diplomacy Council and is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society

David Ensor is a communications executive with experience in government, business and the non-profit sector. Ensor served as the 28th director of the Voice of America 2011–2015.

Jay Tolson is Editor of The Hedgehog Review, the award-winning journal of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia. More recently, he served as the news director of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Prague, Czech Republic, directed the French to Africa service of the Voice of America, and launched the Global News Network for the U.S. Broadcasting Board of Governors.