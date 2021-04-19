Join us on April 19, 2021 to hear Charles Lane and Steve Lagerfeld discuss "The Future of American Exceptionalism."

Steve Lagerfeld is a public policy fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars and a former editor of the Wilson Quarterly. He’s currently writing a book on contrarians. Steve Lagerfeld’s recent essay on American exceptionalism can be found in the Fall 2020 issue of the Hedgehog Review.

Charles Lane is a Washington Post columnist and member of the Post’s editorial board. He’s author of “The Day Freedom Died: the Colfax Massacre, the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction.” Charles Lane is a former editor of The New Republic. His recent column in the Washington Post on American exceptionalism appeared in January of this year.

Suzanne Garment is senior editor of American Purpose. She taught politics at Harvard and Yale universities, then became special assistant to the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Daniel P. Moynihan. She was an associate editor and columnist at the Wall Street Journal.