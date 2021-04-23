Join us on April 23, 2021 to hear former Governor of Minnesota Tim Pawlenty on "Dear GOP: How did we get here? And now?" Moderated by our Jeff Gedmin and Braver Angels' John Wood Jr.

Ten years ago, in April 2011, former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty announced on CNN’s “Piers Morgan Tonight” that he was running for President. He would later endorse Mitt Romney and become co-chair of Romney’s 2012 national campaign. The 61–year-old Pawlenty has been steadfast in his calls for civility and respect in our politics — and for ways to overcome the destructive polarization that has taken hold of our national discourse.

Jeffrey Gedmin is co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose. He is former President/CEO of the London-based Legatum Institute, the Aspen Institute Berlin, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty headquartered in Prague.

John Wood Jr. is a national leader for Braver Angels, a former nominee for congress, former Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, musical artist and a noted writer and speaker on subjects including racial and political reconciliation.