Join us on April 5, 2021 to hear Roya Hakakian on her new book, “A Beginner’s Guide to America.”

Roya Hakakian is a New York-based Persian poet, writer, and human rights advocate. She came to the United States as a refugee in 1985. Her essays on Iranian issues have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and on NPR.