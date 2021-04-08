*Please note this event has been rescheduled one hour earlier at noon.*

Join us on April 8, 2021 to hear Abubakar Siddique discuss "The Next Afghanistan." Moderated by Jay Tolson

Abubakar Siddique is a writer, book author, and senior analyst for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Jay Tolson is Editor of The Hedgehog Review, the award-winning journal of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia.