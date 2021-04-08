Apr. 8, 2021: Abubakar Siddique discusses "The Next Afghanistan." Moderated by Jay Tolson
*Please note this event has been rescheduled one hour earlier at noon.*
Join us on April 8, 2021 to hear Abubakar Siddique discuss "The Next Afghanistan." Moderated by Jay Tolson
Abubakar Siddique is a writer, book author, and senior analyst for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Jay Tolson is Editor of The Hedgehog Review, the award-winning journal of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia.