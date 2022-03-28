Join us April 13, 2022 to hear Barry Strauss discuss his new book, The War That Made the Roman Empire: Antony, Cleopatra, and Octavian at Actium.

Barry Strauss is a classicist and a military and naval historian and consultant. He is Professor of History and Classics, Bryce and Edith M. Bowmar Professor in Humanistic Studies at Cornell University, the visiting Corliss Dean Page Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Series Editor of Princeton’s Turning Points in Ancient History, and an author of bestselling books, including nine books on ancient history.

April 13, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.