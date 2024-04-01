On Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EST, join Richard Aldous for a live recording of his latest Bookstack podcast. Richard will be interviewing Seth D. Kaplan, author of Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time, which offers a timely exploration of why our neighborhoods are experiencing rising crime, school violence and family disintegration, and how our local institutions can be revitalized to allow families and community to thrive.

Following the conversation, Richard will open the floor to participants for a brief Q&A with the author.

Register for the live taping here

Praise for Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time:

"Americans are fortunate that Seth Kaplan, one of the world's leading experts on preventing conflict in fragile states, is now applying his unique skillset to the many neighborhoods in the U.S. that are fragile despite decades of federal spending." — Yuval Levin, founding editor of National Affairs and author of A Time to Build

“Fragile Neighborhoods is an essential and engaging read for everyone who wants to better understand the challenges facing our cities, towns and our nation at large.” — Richard Florida, bestselling author of The Rise of the Creative Class

"Kaplan reminds us that these relationships are the social glue that holds our families and communities together." — Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D., author of Generations and iGen



"Kaplan's inspiring book calls for us all to get involved in our own communities for it is our work to do." — Shirley Franklin, 58th mayor of Atlanta