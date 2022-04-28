Join us April 28, 2022 to hear Matthew Continetti discuss his new book, The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism.

Matthew Continetti is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute where his work is focused on American political thought and history, with a particular focus on the development of the Republican Party and the American conservative movement in the 20th century. A prominent journalist, analyst, author, and intellectual historian of the right, Continetti was the founding editor and the editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon. Previously, he was opinion editor at the Weekly Standard.

April 28, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.