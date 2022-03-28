Join us April 4, 2022 to hear Patrick Chamorel discuss the French presidential election.

Patrick Chamorel, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is senior resident scholar and a lecturer at Stanford in Washington, Stanford University. He previously taught in the Ford Dorsey Master in International Policy program at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI). His teaching concentrates on transatlantic relations as well as comparative American and European politics, public policy and political economy. In the 1990s, Chamorel was a senior advisor to the Minister of Industry and in the Policy Planning Office of the prime minister in Paris.

April 4, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.