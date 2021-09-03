Arvin Bahl is the author of From Jinnah to Jihad: Pakistan’s Kashmir Quest and the Limits of Realism (2007) and has contributed to a variety of publications, including City Journal and National Review. The book has been praised by advisors to American presidents. His professional career has been focused on the investment industry.

Bahl is a Term Member on the Council of Foreign Relations and a fluent speaker of Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. He received his A.B. from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude, was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, and won the Richard Ullman Prize for Best Thesis on American Foreign Policy. He earned his MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago, where he was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society.