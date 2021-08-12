Join us on September 15, 2021 to hear Larry Diamond discuss “Political Reform to Curb Polarization." In cooperation with Protect Democracy.

Larry Diamond, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He coordinates the democracy program of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He is co-founder of the National Endowment for Democracy’s Journal of Democracy.

Nicole Bibbins Sedaca is the executive vice president of Freedom House and the Kelly and David Pfeil Fellow at the George W. Bush Institute. Ms. Bibbins Sedaca previously served as the Deputy Director of Georgetown University’s Master of Science in Foreign Service program. She served for ten years at the Department of State working on democracy promotion, human rights, human trafficking, religious freedom, refugees, and counterterrorism.

September 15, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT.

