Join us on August 18, 2021 to hear Timothy Garton Ash on "The Future of Liberalism." Moderated by William A. Galston.

Timothy Garton Ash is an internationally acclaimed historian. He is professor of European Studies at the University of Oxford, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, and Isaiah Berlin Professorial Fellow at St Antony's College, Oxford, where he directs the Dahrendorf Programme for the Study of Freedom. In 2005, Garton Ash was listed in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people. He has written a weekly column in The Guardian since 2004, and has written ten books of political writing or "history of the present."

William A. Galston, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program and is a weekly columnist for the Wall Street Journal.