Join us on August 2, 2021 to hear Roman Eichinger, Claude Weinber, Ana Palacio, and Iulia Joja discuss "Germany’s elections and the next Europe."

Roman Eichinger has worked as a journalist covering a range of issues for Bild and Welt am Sonntag. Since 2009, he has served as political editor for Germany’s mass publication paper Bild am Sonntag.

Claude Weinber is a freelance consultant at Actions in the Mediterranian and an independent consultant and advisor in the fields of democratization, civic participation, and ecological transition. He was director of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Brussels and Tel Aviv from 1997 to 2012. From 2008 to 2014, he served as secretary general of the Green European Foundation.

Ana Palacio, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is an international lawyer specializing in international and European Union law and a visiting professor at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. From 1994 to 2002, she was a member of the European Parliament, where she chaired the Legal Affairs and Internal Market as well as the Citizens Rights, Justice, and Home Affairs Committees. She served as minister of foreign affairs of Spain (2002–04) and was a member of the Spanish Parliament (2004–06), where she chaired the Joint Committee of the two Houses for European Union Affairs.

Iulia-Sabina Joja is a senior fellow for the Frontier Europe Initiative and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. Her research and teachings focus primarily on European and Black Sea security. She has served as an adviser to the Romanian president and as a deputy project manager at NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia. She has worked with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with the Romanian delegation to the United Nations and the European Parliament.