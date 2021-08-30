Join us on August 26, 2021 to hear Jonathan Chait on "Liberal Liberalism vs Left-Wing Authoritarianism."

Jonathan Chait is a writer for New York magazine since 2011, where he writes on a variety of political issues. Previously, he was senior editor at the New Republic, where he had written the Jonathan Chait Blog. His writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, and Reason. He is the author of two books, The Big Con: Crackpot Economics and the Fleecing of America (2008) and Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail (2017).