On August 26, 2022, Vittorio Hösle joined American Purpose to discuss "Why Russia Is More Dangerous than China at Present."

Vittorio Hösle, founding director of the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Studies, is Paul G. Kimball Professor of Arts and Letters in the Department of German and Russian Languages and Literatures and concurrent professor of philosophy and of political science at the University of Notre Dame. He is the author of more than fifty books, which have appeared in twenty languages. His most widely published work is The Dead Philosopher's Cafe (2000).