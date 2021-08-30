Join us on August 30, 2021 to hear Costica Bradatan and Ed Simon discuss “How Journalists Cover Faith.” Their new book — The God Beat: What Journalism Says About Faith And Why It Matters — takes up the responsibility of journalism to cover and report accurately the rising tensions that exist between secular and religious America.

Costica Bradatan is professor of humanities in the Honors College at Texas Tech University and an honorary research professor of philosophy at the University of Queensland, Australia. Bradatan is the author and editor of ten books, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Times Literary Supplement, Aeon, Dissent, and The New Statesman. He is religion/comparative studies editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Ed Simon is an academic and writer whose research focuses on seventeenth-century literature and religion. He is a contributing editor for the History News Network and a staff writer at the literary site The Millions. He is the author of several books, and his writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Paris Review Daily, The Washington Post, Newsweek, Aeon, Jacobin, Salon, The New Republic and The New York Times. He is an adjunct professorial lecturer in literature at American University.