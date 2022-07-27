On August 30, 2022, Piotr Krygiel joined American Purpose to discuss "Poland—Refugees, Politics, and Economy.: Moderated by Ivana Stradner.

Piotr Krygiel is a political advisor and chairman of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Foundation.

Ivana Stradner is a Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where her research broadly focuses on the intersection of international law and security. More specifically, she has been concentrating on cyberspace, cyberattacks, and Russian hybrid warfare.