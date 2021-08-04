Join us on August 4, 2021 to hear Peter Berkowitz discuss his article "The Clash within Liberal Democracy."

Peter Berkowitz is the Tad and Dianne Taube Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. In 2019-2021, he served as the director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff and senior adviser to the Secretary of State. He is co-founder and director of the Israel Program on Constitutional Government and is a member of the Policy Advisory Board at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. He serves as dean of studies for the Public Interest Fellowship, and teaches for the Tikvah Fund in the United States and in Israel.