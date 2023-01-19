On January 25, 2023, Beverly Gage joined American Purpose to discuss her biography on J. Edgar Hoover in a conversation moderated by Michael Mandelbaum.

Beverly Gage is a professor of 20th-century U.S. history at Yale University. Her book G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, a biography of former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, was named a best book of 2022 by the Washington Post (Ten Best Books), The Atlantic (Ten Best Books), Publishers Weekly (Ten Best Books), The New Yorker (24 Essential Reads), The New York Times (100 Notable Books), Smithsonian (Ten Best History Books), and Barnes & Noble (Ten Best History Books).

Michael Mandelbaum is Christian A. Herter Professor Emeritus of American Foreign Policy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a member of the editorial board of American Purpose. He is the author of many books on foreign policy, including most recently The Four Ages of American Foreign Policy: Weak Power, Great Power, Superpower, Hyperpower (2022).