Persuasion

Frank Lee
7h

"It has been a long time since I have felt so pessimistic about America."

This Yougov.com poll https://today.yougov.com/politics/articles/52960-charlie-kirk-americans-political-violence-poll is both telling and aggravating in the way it asked the question. 44% of 19-44 year olds identifying as liberal said it is acceptable or had no opinion to be happy about public figure deaths. Only 56% said is was always (or usually) unacceptable. The means that a majority likely are good in many if not most cases where a public figure that is an opponent to their political beliefs, like Charlie Kirk, is assassinated.

Compare that to 77% of all respondents that say being happy about the death of a public figure is always or usually acceptable. 93% of conservatives 45 and older poll that it is unacceptable. Clearly the problems here track with age.

I am only pessimistic if we cannot solve the clear problem of brainwashing going on with our young people that gravitate to left political views. I believe the root of the cause for this is the education system. The solution is education system reforms, primarily getting rid of the radical malcontent employees of the education system that is corrupting these young minds into their moral repulsiveness.

