H. E. Baber
There is extensive empirical evidence of ongoing discrimination against women and minorities in employment—likely as a result of implicit bias. I am NOT talking about the gimmicky IAT but about correspondence studies in which employers are sent matched resumes sending the message that an applicant is black or white.

One thing I noticed in most discussions of discrimination in employment concern only jobs that require a college degree—whereas most Americans, who are not college graduates compete in a different segment of the job market. (Whereas the correspondence studies, for the most part, test hiring for entry-level positions that don’t require a degree) I’m an academic and I’ve been through many hiring processes for my department. I do not believe that women or minorities face any discrimination in hiring for academic jobs. And I suspect the same is true for most other ‘elite’ jobs. It is for ‘non-elite’ jobs that discrimination figures and for which, I’d argue, affirmative action is required—not to promote ‘diversity’ (which, I believe, is of no value) but to ameliorate ongoing discrimination.

I’ve always wondered why virtually all discussions I’ve read on discrimination and affirmative action focus on jobs for college graduates—or admission to colleges and professional programs—why no one pays any attention to the jobs most people do. Maybe it’s the all cats equally gray assumption—the assumption that all ‘bad’ jobs are equally bad for all people. More likely I think it’s a matter of ‘those who speak don’t know’. The speakers are members of the ‘elite’ who see themselves and others like them in the market for jobs in management and the professions. They don’t believe that they themselves, their children, or anyone with whom they socialize will be competing for jobs that don’t require a college degree.

Kresha Richman Warnock
As always, I find a great deal of wisdom in your writing. I do take exception to one of your sentences: "America’s problem is less racist cops than just cops, and other figures of authority like Jonathan Ross, entrusted with firearms and ominously comfortable with killing people who frustrate them." Lumping all law enforcement in the same category as I.C.E. seems illogical. We are constantly being told that I.C.E. officers are being recruited and hired with significantly fewer requirements and decidedly less training than that received by most local law enforcement. (For example, in Seattle, police go through a significant application process, including interviewing references, several different tests, physical ,intellectual, psychological. Then go through four months of the state academy and I think three months of FTO, before being officially hired. And then they are on a probationary year.

Approximately 347 police were shot in 2025 which led to 45 fatalities. Sixty-seven ambush style attacks. Of course, there are bad cops, bad shootings. However, to assume that this number can be zero or close to it may be unrealistic when guns are so available and so often used in criminal activities.

Of course, you are correct that had Renee Good been Black, her tragic and unnecessary death would be reported differently. (I have seen commentaries that the shooter was obviously "homophobic" but there seems no basis for this.) Nonetheless, discussion of it might be more accurate if it looked specifically at all the issues involved with I.C.E. rather than with all law enforcement writ large. Seems like two separate discussions.

