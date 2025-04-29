Persuasion

Leo Francis
2h

It’s unclear to me from this article if its author is actually familiar with what Maher said about his dinner with Trump:

“Given how Trump treats his critics and enemies—including Maher himself—it’s unlikely that the impression Maher got was real. But he fell for it, and has found himself subjected to widespread ridicule as a result.”

But here’s one of many on-point quotes from Maher’s monologue regarding his dinner with Trump:

“I'm not going to pull my punches that presidents get to propose a third term for themselves. He understood that, and without animus. That doesn't mean he's not going to try to do it.”

Maher is not an idiot, no matter how hard the Liberal herdmind tries to convince us that he is. And those are not the words of someone who fell for a con. He clearly sees who and what Trump is.

The real revelation of Maher’s dinner with Trump, rather, is the absolutely shocking tribalism not just of Leftists (which was already obvious) but even of Liberals (like the author of this column).

The single worst misfire of this entire episode, by far, is the Larry David column presenting a dinner with Hitler as analogous to Maher’s dinner with Trump. This column references that article without making what I think should be an obligatory disclaimer that it was obviously poorly conceived.

Trump is not Hitler for the simple reason that no one is Hitler. And if you can’t instantly spot the problems with David’s satire then you need to take a step back and consider the very real possibility that you are very deep in a bubble.

Perhaps the worst problem with this column is that it was published by Persuasion: a publication that launched with the same ideals that motivated Maher to go to dinner with Trump. But, as this article indicates, Persuasion is now just another partisan outlet: one that has increasingly little to do with the actual art of persuasion

James Quinn
2h

It is as futile to try to build bridges with Trump as it would be to do so with Putin or XI or that madman in Pyong Yang. Trump isn’t interesting in building bridges. He’s interested solely in whatever gets him what he wants. He’ll try charm, of course, knowing how influential Maher is. But if Maher doesn’t prove malleable, Trump will go the other way - threats, intimidation, belittling, or setting Kash Patel on him for some imagined ‘irregularity’.

I understand the bridge-building concept. As a long term teacher and administrator, I’ve done more than my share of building them. But that presupposes an openness to doing so. Trump has no such interest.

I agree that hurling insults at Trump and his supporters is quite as futile. If Trumpism is to be defeated (as opposed to merely being driven underground, say by an election loss or legal action) it will have to be from the inside. Like the 1949 collection of essays entitled The God that Failed, a description of the disillusionment of communism, Trumpists much come of their own accord to see that it is, in the end a path to futility and destruction rather than a way to ‘Make America Great Again’. Trump himself must come to be seen as a failed prophet by his own supporters.

