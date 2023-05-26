Jeffrey Gedmin's weekly newsletter on politics, culture, and music is made possible by American Purpose's generous members. Join today to receive his newsletter and other great benefits.

Aaron Copland (1900–90), of Russian-Lithuanian roots—his father, whose name originally had been Kaplan, immigrated to Brooklyn in 1877 to escape military conscription—developed a fascination with American history and culture. Among his works: Appalachian Spring, Lincoln Portrait, Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson, Down a Country Lane, the opera The Tender Land, and the ballets Rodeo and Billy the Kid.

The French composer Darius Milhaud saw Rodeo and Billy the Kid as authentically Copland, and very American. There was, said Milhaud—who himself immigrated to America to escape Nazi rule in 1940—a “feeling for the soil . . . the wide plains with their soft colorings, where the cowboy sings his nostalgic songs.” Milhaud saw in Copland’s music a powerful mixture of “pounding dance rhythms,” of “underlying distress” buttressed by “sturdy strength and sun-drenched movement.”

I’ve always been struck by Copland’s ballet Billy the Kid. The idea came from Lincoln Kirstein, the poet, editor, and co-founder of the School of American Ballet. Copland was taken by the saga of the notorious outlaw Henry McCarty, alias William H. Bonney and best known as Billy the Kid. The story is a vivid, famously violent one. McCarty was alleged to have murdered a person for every year of his short life. His first robbery was of a Chinese laundry at fifteen. He lived as a gambler, cattle rustler, and horse thief. At age twenty-one, McCarty was shot and killed by sheriff Pat Garrett at Maxwell Ranch in New Mexico.

Leonard Bernstein once noted that Copland the man and Copland the composer could show very different personalities. The measured, mild-mannered colleague and friend, an avowed pacifist who by his own admission was not easily hurt and never carried grudges, produced a good deal of music with “prophetic severity, a ferocious rage, a sharp bite, a prickly snap . . . a wounding, an agonized howl.”

The Brooklyn Copland grew up in was not without its edges. At the beginning of the century, this corner of New York was inhabited mostly by German and Irish immigrants. But then mixed in, too, were African Americans and newcomers from the West Indies, Wales, Sweden, and Finland. On the way to school, young Aaron walked through “a tough and slightly scary neighborhood,” he’d recount. To be avoided at all costs was “the Irish section, down on Dean Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.”

In his memoir, Copland describes his parents as hardworking, busy, loyal Americans. He can’t imagine his father Harris, who ran a local department store, ever retiring. His mother Sarah came from a small town called Vištytis on the Russian-Lithuanian border near Kaliningrad. She attended high school in Dallas and always considered herself a Texan. Copland grew up a believer in what he called “Jewish adaptability.”

We’ve just hosted a program with the D.C. public library (West End Neighborhood Branch) that included a discussion of music by Copland. The evening’s wider aim was to see issues of race, gender, and ethnicity through the lens of music. In Copland’s work there’s plenty to dig into. Copland rewrote lyrics for his adaptation of the minstrel song “Ching-a-Ring Chaw” because, he said at the time, “I did not want to take any chance of . . . being construed as racist.”

Copland is an American original. As a high schooler and novice choral singer, I sang a program of Copland's at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra, Copland conducting. More about that another time. If you want to learn more about Copland's life and work, I recommend Howard Pollack's fine biography and Copland's own autobiographies, co-authored with musicologist Vivian Perlis.

