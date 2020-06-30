We will have a series of book clubs in which famous authors join you (online, of course, at least for now!) in a discussion of their own work or their favorite books by other writers.

The first book clubs will be:

Garry Kasparov on Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (July 22nd at 5pm).

Jonathan Haidt and Richard Reeves on John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty. (July 28th, 6pm.)

Anne Applebaum on her new book: Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism. (July 30th, 12.30pm EST.)

David Frum on his new book, Trumpocalypse. (August 2nd and August 9th, 6pm EDT.)

Leigh Stein on her new novel, Self Care. (August 12th at 9pm EDT.)

David French on his new book: Divided We Fall - America’s Recession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation. (Three weekly sessions starting September 29th.)

Book clubs are reserved for subscribers who are Founding Members, the highest tier of subscription.