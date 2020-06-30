Book Clubs

We will have a series of book clubs in which famous authors join you (online, of course, at least for now!) in a discussion of their own work or their favorite books by other writers.

The first book clubs will be:

  • Garry Kasparov on Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (July 22nd at 5pm).

  • Jonathan Haidt and Richard Reeves on John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty. (July 28th, 6pm.)

  • Anne Applebaum on her new book: Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism. (July 30th, 12.30pm EST.)

  • David Frum on his new book, Trumpocalypse. (August 2nd and August 9th, 6pm EDT.)

  • Leigh Stein on her new novel, Self Care. (August 12th at 9pm EDT.)

  • David French on his new book: Divided We Fall - America’s Recession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation. (Three weekly sessions starting September 29th.)

