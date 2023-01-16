Brandon Terry on King's philosophy
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we take a moment to appreciate and learn about this heroic and complex American leader. Brandon Terry, in conversation with Martha Bayles, shines a light on King as a public philosopher and intellectual whose rhetoric spoke
Brandon Terry, Assistant Professor of African and African American Studies and Social Studies at Harvard University, discusses the political philosophy of Martin Luther King, Jr., with AP contributing editor Martha Bayles.
Image: A mural of Martin Luther King, Jr., by Christian Rice (Flickr: wiredforlego). This video was originally published January 14, 2022.