Lukas Bird
1h

The current world order, assembled from the wreckage of WW2, is expired. Those bananas, once green, are now brown. As all living things ripen and rot. It is institutional entropy. World orders are torn down - not gently evolved away by technocrats hired to keep them running. Populism is merely the expression of the people’s discontent for the old thing that no longer works. It is part of the process. The confusion of conspiracy theories is just everyone interpreting the noise into signals that agree with their gnawing gut that things can’t continue like this. Populism, whether Jacobins or Hamilton or John Brown or Huey Long or Donald Trump or Zohran Mamdani, harness this discontent and a society’s willingness to follow autocrats who actually GET THINGS DONE.

The technocrats hate these brown banana phases because they thrive in systems and gears and social machinery. They don’t understand, or accept, nature’s process to summon the new from the ashes of the old. Liberal technocracy, the managerial class, demand evolution when revolution is the only process from which the new can arise. Sometimes an old thing must simply perish before humanity rethinks new ways, new tools, new innovations - using the technology of the day vs the constitution written by firelight with a feather and ink well. Were there no American Civil War - there would be no Great Reconstruction. Were Europe not in populist ashes, there would no phoenix rise like Bretton Woods, no UN, no EU, no IMF, no American Empire with forward bases across the globe.

It’s ugly. But it’s the forest fire every creature dreads and stampedes from. But nature regrows the foliage more dynamic than ever from its charred remains. Embrace the fire. It is our time. There is an Unseen Hand guiding this cyclical descent into insanity that serves a far larger purpose. We are but players on this historical stage. We don’t write the play - but we recite our lines and strut the stage full of sound and fury.

