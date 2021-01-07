Carolyn Stewart is the former managing editor of American Purpose. Before her time with AP, she served as director of publications for the Hudson Institute, where she oversaw the editing, design, and production of policy research focusing on national security and foreign policy. Prior to that she was publications manager and press secretary for the organization. She has served in communications and fundraising roles at the National Air and Space Museum, the Corcoran Gallery of Art, and VanderZee Gallery.

Stewart writes exhibition reviews, analysis, and commentary on art, with recent work exploring the technology and trends shaping our modern relationship with culture. Her writing has been published in American Purpose, The Bulwark, The New Criterion, Spectator World, Humanities Magazine, Technoskeptic Magazine, and The American Interest, and she has been quoted in the Washington Post, TIME Magazine, and Arts & Letters Daily.

Stewart is an alumna of the National Endowment for Democracy's Penn Kemble Fellowship, AEI’s Future Leadership program, the America’s Future Writing Fellowship, and the Hertog Foundation’s Politics & Culture program. She holds a master’s degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.