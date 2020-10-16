Charles A. Kupchan on 'Isolationism'

Charles A. Kupchan is a professor in the School of Foreign Service and the Government Department at Georgetown University. He joins Bookstack host Richard Aldous to discuss his book Isolationism: A History of America's Efforts to Shield Itself from the World (https://global.oup.com/academic/product/isolationism-9780199393022?cc=us&lang=en&#), published by Oxford University Press in October 2020.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
