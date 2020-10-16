Charles A. Kupchan is a professor in the School of Foreign Service and the Government Department at Georgetown University. He joins Bookstack host Richard Aldous to discuss his book Isolationism: A History of America's Efforts to Shield Itself from the World, published by Oxford University Press in October 2020.
Charles A. Kupchan on 'Isolationism'
Charles A. Kupchan on 'Isolationism'
Oct 16, 2020
