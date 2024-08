Charles Lane, host of the American Purpose podcast "Times Like These with Charles Lane," is a Washington Post editorial writer and a weekly columnist. Previously, Lane served as the paper's Supreme Court reporter. He was editor and a senior editor of The New Republic from 1993 to 1999 and a foreign correspondent for Newsweek from 1987 to 1993. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of three books on U.S. history and constitutional law.