Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert F. Graboyes's avatar
Robert F. Graboyes
5h

Good piece, though I generally reject expressions like “winning the trade war” or “having the upper hand in the trade war.” A trade war is destructive to other countries and to oneself. So “winning the trade war” really means “We are cutting off fewer of our fingers than you are cutting off of yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
15m

Dysfunctional economic policy with a ruthlessly effective bureaucracy is still dysfunctional economic policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture